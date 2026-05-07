Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - Andrew Neale, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the Company's real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 7, 2026. This live, interactive online event will provide an update on developments at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project.

CopAur Minerals will be presenting at 1:10 pm Eastern time for 35 minutes. All interested in attending should visit the following link to register.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755070&tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=copaf

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel.

http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About CopAur:

CopAur is a mine development company focused on gold projects in Nevada. The Company is backed by an experienced team of resource professionals advancing its portfolio, including its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold system located approximately 80 km south-southwest of West Wendover, Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296393

Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.