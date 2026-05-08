Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (OCTQX: GGOXF) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces that further to its news release of May 1, 2026, under the terms of the convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") issued on April 12, 2024, April 19, 2024 and April 29, 2024 (see news releases dated April 12, 19, 29, 2024), it has satisfied its obligation to pay an aggregate of $114,398.23 interest accrued by issuing 110,866 common shares (the "Common Shares") to the holders of the Convertible Debentures.

The Common Shares to be issued in respect of the Interest Payment will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day ending September 13, 2026. The Company has received the final acceptance of the TSXV.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an upcoming 86,500-tonne bulk sample program, positioning the Company to unlock long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding the use of the proceeds of from the Facility, the sufficiency of funds to complete and the completion of the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296716

Source: Galleon Gold Corp.