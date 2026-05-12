

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - AGC Inc. (ASGLF) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY22.844 billion, or JPY107.57 per share. This compares with JPY6.645 billion, or JPY31.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to JPY537.965 billion from JPY499.584 billion last year.



AGC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY22.844 Bln. vs. JPY6.645 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY107.57 vs. JPY31.29 last year. -Revenue: JPY537.965 Bln vs. JPY499.584 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 363.12 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.200 T



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