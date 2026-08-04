

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - AGC Inc. (ASGLF, 5201.T), a Japanese glass maker, on Tuesday reported a surge in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, helped by increased net sales. In addition, the glass maker has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of JPY 35.512 billion, or JPY 167.22 per share, higher than JPY 13.905 billion, or JPY65.48 per share in the same period last year.



Operating earnings were JPY 64.661 billion, compared with JPY 54.022 billion in the previous year. AGC recorded net sales of JPY 1.100 trillion, up from ¥995.474 billion in the previous year.



For fiscal 2026, the glass major still anticipates net income of JPY 77 billion, up 11.3% from last year. Basic income per share is still projected to be at JPY 363.12. The company continues to anticipate net sales of JPY 2.200 trillion, up 6.9% from the previous year.



For fiscal 2026, AGC still plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 210 per share.



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