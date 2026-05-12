

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SMTOY) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY369.508 billion, or JPY473.78 per share. This compares with JPY193.771 billion, or JPY248.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to JPY5.110 trillion from JPY4.679 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY369.508 Bln. vs. JPY193.771 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY473.78 vs. JPY248.47 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.110 Tn vs. JPY4.679 Tn last year.



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