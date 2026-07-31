

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SMTOY) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY66.414 billion, or JPY21.29 per share. This compares with JPY35.119 billion, or JPY11.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to JPY1.330 trillion from JPY1.148 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY66.414 Bln. vs. JPY35.119 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY21.29 vs. JPY11.26 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.330 Tn vs. JPY1.148 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 108.99 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.400 T



All EPS are Basic



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