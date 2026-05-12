

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY205.159 billion, or JPY241.04 per share. This compares with JPY170.435 billion, or JPY200.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to JPY499.677 billion from JPY438.268 billion last year.



Shionogi & Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY205.159 Bln. vs. JPY170.435 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY241.04 vs. JPY200.29 last year. -Revenue: JPY499.677 Bln vs. JPY438.268 Bln last year.



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