

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY97.696 billion, or JPY114.78 per share. This compares with JPY39.355 billion, or JPY46.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 63.7% to JPY163.310 billion from JPY99.781 billion last year.



Shionogi & Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY97.696 Bln. vs. JPY39.355 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY114.78 vs. JPY46.25 last year. -Revenue: JPY163.310 Bln vs. JPY99.781 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 246.79 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 700.000 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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