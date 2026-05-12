

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Resona Holdings, Inc. (DW1.F) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY258.717 billion, or JPY113.81 per share. This compares with JPY213.324 billion, or JPY92.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.5% to JPY1.357 trillion from JPY1.117 trillion last year.



Resona Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY258.717 Bln. vs. JPY213.324 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY113.81 vs. JPY92.39 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.357 Tn vs. JPY1.117 Tn last year.



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