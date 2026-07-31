

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Resona Holdings, Inc. (DW1.F) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY80.526 billion, or JPY35.78 per share. This compares with JPY70.530 billion, or JPY30.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.0% to JPY359.982 billion from JPY300.108 billion last year.



Resona Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY80.526 Bln. vs. JPY70.530 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY35.78 vs. JPY30.76 last year. -Revenue: JPY359.982 Bln vs. JPY300.108 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 146.97 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 330.000 B



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