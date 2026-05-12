Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Crexendo Inc. is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 11:30. Doug Gaylor, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

We are excited to present at the LD Micro Invitational and will be highlighting our 11 consecutive GAAP profitable quarters, along with our recent acquisition of ESI that will put us on a $100M run rate by the end of 2026.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Crexendo Inc.

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 245 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.





Source: LD Micro