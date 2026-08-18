Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Add Native vCon Support to NetSapiens Platform, Expanding AI and Recurring-Revenue Opportunities for Service Providers

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its upcoming Version 46 software release will include native, platform-level support for the emerging IETF vCon standard for capturing, storing and exchanging conversational data. The planned integration will enable Crexendo's network of more than 250 platform licensees, collectively supporting over eight million end users, to more efficiently develop and deliver AI-powered customer engagement solutions. Crexendo believes it is the first major communications service-provider platform to announce native adoption of vCon at the core platform level.

Conversational data is frequently fragmented among communications platforms, contact centers, CRM systems and analytics applications, limiting the ability of AI solutions to access and use that information effectively. vCon is designed to standardize conversations including voice calls, video meetings, text messages, webchats and email threads into a portable, AI-ready format. By incorporating this functionality directly into the NetSapiens platform, Crexendo expects to reduce the time, cost and technical complexity required for its service providers to introduce differentiated AI services. These offerings have the potential to deepen customer relationships, increase platform utilization and create incremental recurring revenue opportunities.

"NetSapiens is the platform of choice for service providers seeking to compete and grow in an AI-driven communications market," said Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Crexendo. "By delivering this capability at the core platform level, we expect to give more than 250 service providers an efficient path to offer differentiated, hyper-personalized AI services without each provider having to build the underlying infrastructure independently. We believe this strengthens the value of our platform, increases the opportunities available to our licensees and supports the expansion of recurring revenue across the Crexendo ecosystem. With more than eight million users already supported on our solutions, new platform capabilities can benefit from meaningful existing scale."

Jeff Pulver, Chairman and Founder, vCon Foundation added, "Voice is back. It's experiencing a renaissance, and you can't spell renaissance without AI. AI needs memory, and memory needs trust, with structure and consent built in from the start. That's what a vCon delivers. Crexendo, a founding charter member of the vCon Foundation, has built native vCon support into the NetSapiens platform, giving its partners a memory and trust ecosystem for every conversation. If you're looking for the future today, it's all about the vCon. And with Crexendo, that future is on the horizon."

Crexendo's early support for vCon reflects its broader strategy of investing in open, scalable technologies that allows its service providers to differentiate their offerings and participate in the growth of AI-powered communications. Because the functionality will be incorporated at the platform level, licensees can pursue new AI use cases across their existing customer bases without developing the foundational technology independently. Crexendo believes this combination of innovation, operating leverage and established platform scale can strengthen licensee retention, attract additional service providers and expand the Company's long-term market opportunity.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. The Company's solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through its extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and its direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing that NetSapiens is the platform of choice for service providers seeking to compete and grow in an AI-driven communications market; (ii) delivering this capability at the core platform level, it expects to give more than 250 service providers an efficient path to offer differentiated, hyper-personalized AI services without each provider having to build the underlying infrastructure independently; (iii) believing this strengthens the value of the platform, increases the opportunities available to licensees and supports the expansion of recurring revenue across the Crexendo ecosystem and (iv) believing that with more than eight million users already supported on its solutions, new platform capabilities can benefit from meaningful existing scale.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

Crexendo, Inc.

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-to-add-native-vcon-support-to-netsapiens-platform-expanding-ai-and-recu-1207671