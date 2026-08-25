Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Partners with Tresic to Turn Every Customer Conversation into AI-Driven Action

New AI-native offering gives more than 250 Crexendo platform licensees an opportunity to offer branded conversation intelligence services to their existing customers increasing AI adoption

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 8 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced a strategic partnership with Tresic, an AI-native conversation intelligence platform. Through the partnership, Tresic has joined Crexendo's Ecosystem Vendor Program enabling Crexendo's more than 250 platform licensees to offer branded AI-powered conversation intelligence services to their business customers.

The offering provides Crexendo's 250+ service provider licensees with an opportunity to introduce a differentiated, recurring-revenue service for conversational intelligence to their existing customer bases without requiring replacement of existing systems or a significant infrastructure investment.

The Tresic solution captures conversations across voice and messaging and automatically converts them into tasks, alerts, compliance evidence, and insights, turning data that businesses already generate and that already flows through Crexendo's platform, into an addressable revenue stream. For the end-user businesses served, it delivers enterprise-grade conversation intelligence without enterprise complexity or cost.

"Our more than 250 platform licensees serve a large and growing base of business customers, giving us a powerful channel through which to introduce practical AI solutions," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo. "Tresic transforms everyday customer conversations into actionable insights that can improve responsiveness, strengthen customer retention and create new sales opportunities. Just as importantly, it gives our licensees another differentiated service they can offer to their existing customers and another potential source of recurring revenue. This partnership further advances our strategy of expanding the value of the Crexendo platform through practical, revenue-generating AI capabilities."

Kevin Nethercott, CEO of Tresic, added "Every business in America has the intelligence it needs sitting in the conversations already flowing through its phone system. What has been missing is a way to activate that intelligence at scale, through the partners businesses already trust. Crexendo and NetSapiens give us that reach. Together, we are bringing enterprise-grade conversation intelligence to the businesses that have been locked out of it, through the service providers that know them best."

Conversation intelligence represents a shift in how businesses operate, the future of communication is now and Crexendo is on the leading edge. Crexendo customers are already using Tresic in production today. For Crexendo, the partnership extends a growing AI portfolio that now spans AI receptionist, conversation intelligence, and standards-based conversational data, each delivered natively to a licensee community serving more than eight million users. The Company expects AI-driven services to remain a meaningful contributor to platform differentiation and revenue growth.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. The Company's solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through its extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and its direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Tresic

Tresic is an AI-native conversation intelligence platform brought to businesses by communications and managed service providers. Tresic turns the conversations a business already has into action: follow-ups captured and tracked to done, critical moments surfaced within minutes of hang-up and sent to the person who owns them, and the trends leaders need to see across teams and locations. Tresic is tuned to how specific industries actually talk, runs on the phone systems businesses already have with nothing to install, and is sold by service providers under their own brand. Intelligence, Actioned. Learn more at tresic.cloud.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing that the more than 250 platform licensees serve a large and growing base of business customers making a powerful channel through which to introduce practical AI solutions; (ii) believing that Tresic transforms everyday customer conversations into actionable insights that can improve responsiveness, strengthen customer retention and create new sales opportunities; (iii) believing this offering gives licensees another differentiated service they can offer to their existing customers and another potential source of recurring revenue and (iv) believing that this partnership further advances the strategy of expanding the value of the Crexendo platform through practical, revenue-generating AI capabilities.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

Crexendo, Inc.

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-partners-with-tresic-to-turn-every-customer-conversation-into-ai-driven-1211726