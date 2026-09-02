Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Again Earns Number 1 G2 Rankings Across UCaaS, VoIP and AI Categories

Crexendo continues to receive outstanding recognition from customers who rely on its AI-powered solutions

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 8 million end users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, announced today that its telecommunications platform earned multiple Number 1 rankings and awards in G2's Fall 2026 reports. Crexendo was recognized in multiple categories including VoIP, UCaaS, contact center, customer communications management and artificial intelligence. The recognition is based on verified customer reviews collected by G2.com, the leading business software review platform that provides buyers with real-world insights based on independently verified customer reviews.

Crexendo ranked Number 1 in AI Text Generation and AI Text Summarization and extended several long-running customer satisfaction rankings, including Ease of Doing Business With for the 20th consecutive quarter, Best Meets Requirements for the 19th consecutive quarter and Users Most Likely to Recommend for the 14th consecutive quarter. The Company also received its seventh consecutive Best Relationship badge and fifth consecutive Best Usability award.

Crexendo additionally received Highest User Adoption and Momentum Leader awards for VoIP and UCaaS and maintained a 4.9 star out of 5-star rating for the 18th consecutive quarter. These results provide continued third-party validation of Crexendo's usability, customer relationships and competitive position as it scales beyond eight million users globally.

"Crexendo's continued recognition by G2 provides meaningful third-party validation of the value we deliver to our customers and partners," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Maintaining leading rankings for customer satisfaction, usability and product capabilities over multiple years demonstrates the consistency of our execution. We are particularly pleased to be ranked Number 1 in AI Text Generation and AI Text Summarization as we continue investing in practical AI capabilities that can increase the value of our platform and increase recurring revenue. Combined with our growth beyond eight million users, these results reinforce our confidence in Crexendo's competitive position and long-term growth and strength."

"Today's software buyers often make decisions before ever speaking with sales. That's why trustworthy, review-powered insights matter more than ever," said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. "Crexendo's recognition in our G2 Reports signals to buyers that customers are truly succeeding with their solution."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through our extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted data source on B2B software, helping businesses reach their peak potential by enabling confident buying and go-to-market decisions. Offering trusted data, authentic peer reviews, and real-time market intelligence, the G2 ecosystem - which includes Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp - serves more than 200 million annual buyers, representing teams at every Fortune 500 company.

As buyers increasingly shift from traditional search to AI search platforms, G2 has become the most-cited B2B software source across those AI-first channels where software discovery happens. Leading software and services companies like Salesforce, IBM, SAP, and Adobe also trust G2 to influence discovery, build brand credibility, reach in-market buyers, and accelerate revenue growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) (i) continuing to lead and innovate in AI-powered cloud communications and intelligent business solutions; (ii) continuing to invest in AI-native software innovation, scalability, security, and partner enablement; (iii) expecting continued growth of its platform and user base; (iv) believing its AI-powered solutions will continue to help businesses communicate and collaborate more effectively; and (v) expecting continued customer satisfaction and market leadership in the cloud communications industry.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its Forms 10-Q as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-again-earns-number-1-g2-rankings-across-ucaas-voip-and-ai-categories-1215714