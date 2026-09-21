Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Expands AI Portfolio Through Meetric Partnership, Adding Omnichannel Conversation Intelligence for More Than 250 Platform Licensees

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 8 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced a strategic partnership with Meetric, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform. Meetric has also joined Crexendo's Ecosystem Vendor Program, expanding the AI-powered services available to Crexendo's more than 250 platform licensees.

Meetric extends conversation analytics beyond the phone system to video meetings, team chat, email and in-person conversations, and AI finds what matters in each one, turning it into summaries, follow-ups and CRM updates, giving teams a single real-time view of the deals, projects and relationships that matter most across every channel their business runs on.

For Crexendo's more than 250 platform licensees, the offering creates an additional opportunity to generate recurring revenue from conversations already occurring across their customers' communications channels, with the solution available under the licensees' own brands.

"The addition of Meetric advances two important elements of our growth strategy, increasing the value of the Crexendo platform and providing our more than 250 licensees with additional recurring-revenue opportunities across an installed base of more than eight million users," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo. "Meetric extends our AI capabilities beyond voice to include video meetings, team chat, email and in-person conversations, enabling our licensees to offer a differentiated, white-label solution across the communications channels their customers use every day. This is the third AI capability we have added to our platform this year, reflecting our deliberate strategy to expand the services available through our ecosystem. We believe these capabilities can strengthen our competitive position, increase the revenue opportunity per user and contribute meaningfully to our long-term growth as adoption scales."

"Business runs on conversations, but their intelligence stays trapped inside separate tools and vendors. Meetric is the shared intelligence layer that brings them together, turning fragmented conversation data into actionable intelligence across the business. Crexendo is exactly the kind of forward-thinking platform to bring this to its partners and their customers at scale, turning every conversation into insight and action," said Ricard Chramer, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Meetric.

The addition of Meetric supports Crexendo's strategy of expanding the range of recurring-revenue services available through its platform. Crexendo believes that offering additional AI capabilities across its installed base can increase platform value, strengthen competitive differentiation and create incremental revenue opportunities as customer adoption grows.

Each AI service Crexendo adds to the platform raises the revenue opportunity per user across an installed base of more than eight million. Meetric extends conversation intelligence beyond voice to video meetings, team chat, email and in-person conversations. Its AI technology identifies relevant information and converts it into summaries, follow-up actions and CRM updates, giving organizations a unified view of important customer relationships, sales opportunities and projects across their communications channels.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. The Company's solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through its extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and its direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Meetric

Meetric is the AI-powered conversation analytics and intelligence platform that turns every business conversation - across phone, video, meetings, team chat and email - into shared, AI-ready intelligence. European-built and GDPR-by-design, Meetric gives every team a shared intelligence layer that works across their communication stack. Delivered partner-first and white-label, Meetric is building the shared intelligence layer for the AI era - where every conversation becomes insight, action and measurable outcomes. Learn more at meetric.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) believing the addition of Meetric advances two important elements of it's growth strategy, increasing the value of the platform and providing our more than 250 licensees with additional recurring-revenue opportunities across an installed base of more than eight million users; (ii) believing Meetric extends AI capabilities beyond voice to include video meetings, team chat, email and in-person conversations, enabling licensees to offer a differentiated, white-label solution across the communications channels their customers use every day; (iii) having this as the third AI capability we have to the platform this year reflecting a deliberate strategy to expand the services available through the ecosystem and (iv) believing these capabilities can strengthen it's competitive position, increase the revenue opportunity per user and contribute meaningfully to long-term growth as adoption scales.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

Crexendo, Inc.

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

Meetric Media Contact

Felicia Sindemark

HolyComms

felicia@holycomms.se

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-expands-ai-portfolio-through-meetric-partnership-adding-omnichannel-con-1223865