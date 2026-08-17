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WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.08.26 | 21:59
6,650 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREXENDO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREXENDO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.08.2026 15:02 Uhr
81 Leser
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Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company supporting over eight million end users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, announced today that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences during August and September 2026.

Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will be available to meet with investors at the conferences. They will be discussing Crexendo's recent accomplishments, including the successful acquisition and integration of Estech Systems, Inc. (ESI), the growth of the NetSapiens platform to over 8 million users, continued profitability including 12 consecutive GAAP profitable quarters and 31 consecutive non-GAAP net income quarters, and an update on the Company's growth strategy.

Conference Information
Lytham Partners 2026 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Virtual conference
Crexendo management will present virtually.

Lake Street 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference
Thursday, September 10, 2026
The Metropolitan Club
New York City

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
September 14-15, 2026
Lotte New York Palace
New York City

Investors interested in meeting with Crexendo management should contact their representative for the applicable conference.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through our extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its Forms 10-Q as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
dgaylor@crexendo.com
602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1207982

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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