

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP.F) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY103.959 billion, or JPY235.45 per share. This compares with JPY110.682 billion, or JPY238.88 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to JPY1.512 trillion from JPY1.457 trillion last year.



Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY103.959 Bln. vs. JPY110.682 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY235.45 vs. JPY238.88 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.512 Tn vs. JPY1.457 Tn last year.



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