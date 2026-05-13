

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (DQJCY) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY93.966 billion, or JPY31.33 per share. This compares with JPY75.871 billion, or JPY25.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to JPY1.827 trillion from JPY1.688 trillion last year.



Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY93.966 Bln. vs. JPY75.871 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY31.33 vs. JPY25.31 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.827 Tn vs. JPY1.688 Tn last year.



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