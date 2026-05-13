In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 29% at $2.74 Dreamland Limited (TDIC) - up 28% at $3.03 Velo3D, Inc. (VELO) - up 25% at $17.63 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) - up 24% at $10.08 Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) - up 21% at $2.25 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) - up 20% at $6.30 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) - up 17% at $259.00 Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) - up 17% at $51.83 Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) - up 16% at $208.50 Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (WHWK) - up 9% at $4.29

In the Red - Premarket Losers

High-Trend International Group (HTCO) - down 30% at $7.82 System1, Inc. (SST) - down 27% at $3.25 Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) - down 20% at $60.60 Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (PHOE) - down 15% at $15.20 Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) - down 14% at $9.48 TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) - down 14% at $3.88 Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) - down 10% at $35.26 OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) - down 9% at $5.73 Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN) - down 7% at $57.98 Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) - down 7% at $3.10

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX