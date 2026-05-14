In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Robo.ai Inc. (AIIO) - up 65% at $4.33 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 50% at $5.45 POET Technologies Inc. (POET) - up 24% at $17.84 STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) - up 19% at $35.25 High-Trend International Group (HTCO) - up 18% at $8.60 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - up 15% at $117.70 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) - up 15% at $4.60 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) - up 14% at $8.87 Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) - up 14% at $4.76 Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS) - up 13% at $51.49

In the Red - Premarket Losers

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK) - down 25% at $2.06 Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) - down 23% at $17.89 REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) - down 23% at $7.73 Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) - down 17% at $4.07 Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU) - down 16% at $26.25 AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (AIRO) - down 16% at $6.52 PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) - down 12% at $45.21 Enovix Corporation (ENVX) - down 11% at $6.44 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - down 8% at $22.23 Bullish (BLSH) - down 7% at $38.71

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX