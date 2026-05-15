

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Terumo Corporation (TRUMF) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY135.914 billion, or JPY92.12 per share. This compares with JPY116.978 billion, or JPY78.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to JPY1.131 trillion from JPY1.036 trillion last year.



Terumo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY135.914 Bln. vs. JPY116.978 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY92.12 vs. JPY78.99 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.131 Tn vs. JPY1.036 Tn last year.



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