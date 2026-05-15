Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion of its previously disclosed marketing and investor awareness engagement with Investor Insights Systems Inc. ("Investor Insights"), an arm's length marketing and communications firm. As part of this expanded campaign, Investor Insights will coordinate and manage additional premium media placements on behalf of the Company, including sponsorship of a leading global business media platform's Business of Space newsletter, a weekly publication distributed to more than 9,900 subscribers. The newsletter focuses on the economics of the space sector and includes analysis of investment trends, industry developments, and key market events shaping the future of the commercial space economy.

In addition, Investor Insights will facilitate digital advertising placements across premium online business media channels with growing editorial coverage of the global space industry, targeting investors and business audiences primarily in the United States.

The expanded campaign is expected to commence on or about May 18, 2026, and continue through November 2026.

In connection with this expanded scope of services, the Company has agreed to pay Investor Insights an additional fee of CAD$73,920 (inclusive of GST). Investor Insights will allocate these funds toward third-party media placements and sponsorship opportunities on behalf of the Company.

To the knowledge of the Company, neither Investor Insights nor its principals currently own any securities of Planet Ventures Inc.

Services provided by Investor Insights will be overseen by Mac Foster and he can be reached at 179 Shaw St. Toronto, Ont., Canada, telephone: 647-302-3382, e-mail: mac@investorinsightssystems.com.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297545

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.