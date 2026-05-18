Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - Clinch Resources Ltd., (TSX: CLCH) ("Clinch" or the "Company"), a metallurgical coal ("met coal") producer with mining assets in West Virginia, is pleased to announce that the Company's executive management team will be participating in The Mining Investment Event, Canadas Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place from June 2 - 4, 2026, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Clinch Resources Ltd.'s CFO, Brett Young, and EVP Investor Relations, Bobby Gaylor, will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Investors interested in attending THE EVENT and meeting with Clinch's management team are encouraged to register and schedule one-on-one meetings, in advance, through the event website.

"THE EVENT is celebrating its fifth year and continues to attract a widening global audience, highlighting the best of international mining in the United States and Canada. This is a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, governments and innovators, fostering discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the opportunities that await us at this esteemed gathering," said Bobby Gaylor, EVP IR.

Information regarding THE EVENT, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda and information on how to schedule one-on-one investor meetings with Clinch Resources' management, may be found at: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About THE Mining Investment EVENT

THE EVENT is an invitation-only conference independently sponsored by the Government of Québec and the broader financial and mining communities. It is specifically designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and mining government authorities, and hosts over 100 participating companies from around the world.

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources, Ltd. is a Tennessee-based metallurgical mining company with its corporate office located in Knoxville, Tennessee and operations in West Virginia. The Company will supply high quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities both domestically and internationally for critical global infrastructure. Clinch is currently opening its first two mines.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to hereinafter as, "forward-looking information") are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions, but instead represent only the beliefs of the management of the Company regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Company. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the supply high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities for critical global infrastructure, and the development of the Company's mining projects and path to coal production.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: (i) changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; (ii) changes in applicable laws; (iii) difficulty or inability in complying with extensive government regulation; and (iv) those other risk factors more generally set out in the annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained or referenced herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297482

Source: Clinch Resources Ltd.