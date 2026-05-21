Das Instrument 7HR GB00BWC4X262 CHILL BRANDS GROUP LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.05.2026

The instrument 7HR GB00BWC4X262 CHILL BRANDS GROUP LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.05.2026



Das Instrument 5K4 CH0002619481 WARTECK INVEST NA SF 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.05.2026

The instrument 5K4 CH0002619481 WARTECK INVEST NA SF 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.05.2026



Das Instrument Q23 CH1300646267 BUNGE GLOBAL S.A. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.05.2026

The instrument Q23 CH1300646267 BUNGE GLOBAL S.A. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 22.05.2026





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