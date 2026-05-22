Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - BTV - Business Television, a premier producer of business and investment-focused programming, is pleased to highlight the upcoming production milestones of its client, Clinch Resources (TSX: CLCH). Clinch Resources is the first new producer of metallurgical (met) coal to go public in the United States in eight years and is on track to commence low-cost, high-quality production in West Virginia later in Q2 2026.

The global demand for metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in primary steelmaking, exceeds 1.1 billion metric tons annually and is expected to remain resilient through 2035. However, the industry faces a critical supply gap due to years of underinvestment and depleting seaborne capacity. Clinch Resources is uniquely positioned to address this imbalance with its shovel-ready 54,000-acre ARI project in West Virginia, a premier jurisdiction that produces over 50% of the nation's met coal supply.

Read the full article here: [https://www.b-tv.com/articles/clinch-resources-makes-its-move-into-the-met-coal-market-btv]

"These are brownfield projects, where much of the work has already been completed," said Jon Nix, CEO of Clinch Resources. "In mining terms, that puts us very close to production and revenue generation, and that helps drive enterprise value and drive stock price."

Clinch's near-term readiness is further bolstered by the recent addition of metallurgical coal to the U.S. Critical Minerals List. This designation provides the company with accelerated permitting timelines and access to federal funds, while supporting stronger pricing for its high-quality product. With US$46 million in recent financing, no debt, and a clean balance sheet, Clinch is executing a multi-faceted strategy that includes underground mining, rare earth element recovery, and lower-carbon industrial materials.

About BTV - Business Television

BTV - Business Television is a premier producer of business and investment-focused content, dedicated to providing investors with insights into emerging companies and market trends. Through its television programs and digital platforms, BTV connects growth-oriented companies with a global audience of investors. For more information, visit www.b-tv.com.

About Clinch Resources

Clinch Resources (TSX: CLCH) is a metallurgical coal producer focused on developing high-quality assets in the Appalachian region. With a large resource base and established infrastructure, the company is committed to becoming a leading supplier of essential materials for the global steel industry. Clinch's diversified portfolio also includes interests in rare earth elements and sustainable industrial products. For more information, visit https://clinchresources.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "will," "aim," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "might," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "potential," "target," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the success of Clinch's mining operations, the ability to obtain and maintain permits, fluctuations in coal prices, and general economic and business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Clinch Resources and BTV - Business Television undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298519

Source: BTV Alerts