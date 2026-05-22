Meine 3 KI-Geheimtipps: Die NÄCHSTE Nvidia? / Jürgen Schmitt, aktienlust
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|Quanten-Aktien explodieren - Nvidia zündet jetzt die nächste Wette
|Quanten-Aktien springen kräftig an. Neue US-Fördermittel und ein Nvidia-Investment heizen die Fantasie an. Doch hohe Verluste und Short-Quoten zeigen das Risiko. Am Donnerstag unterzeichnete Washington...
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