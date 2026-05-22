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WKN: 549060 | ISIN: DE0005490601 | Ticker-Symbol: LEOW
Düsseldorf
22.05.26 | 08:48
19,800 Euro
-1,00 % -0,200
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
LEO INTERNATIONAL PRECISION HEALTH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEO INTERNATIONAL PRECISION HEALTH AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 22:10 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leo International Precision Health AG: Mr Leo Wang, Acquisition

Leo International Precision Health AG: Mr Leo Wang, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
22. May 2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Mr
First name Leo
Last name Wang

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Leo International Precision Health AG

b) LEI

529900R5095181VD8H48

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE0005490601

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
25.00 EUR 600,000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
25.00 EUR 600,000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

22.05.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Leo International Precision Health AG
Am Klopferspitz 19
82152 Planegg / Martinsried
Germany
Internet https://www.liphag.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.