Leo International Precision Health AG: PC Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Allocation of 3.772.368 bonus shares pursuant to the capital increase from the company's own funds, which was resolved at the issuer's Annual General Meeting on 12...

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

03. Aug 2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and Legal Form PC Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with

Title Mr First name Phillip Last name Campell Position Member of managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Leo International Precision Health AG

b) LEI

529900R5095181VD8H48

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN DE0005490601

b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of 3.772.368 bonus shares pursuant to the capital increase from the company's own funds, which was resolved at the issuer's Annual General Meeting on 12 June 2026 and entered in the Commercial Register on 28 July 2026

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Not numerable Not numerable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume Not numerable Not numerable

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

28.07.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

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