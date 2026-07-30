Leo International Precision Health AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Leo International Precision Health AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement
Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30. Jul 2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
|Name
|Leo International Precision Health AG
|Street address
|Am Klopferspitz 19
|Postal code
|82152
|City
|Planegg / Martinsried
|Country
|Germany
2. Type of capital measure
|Sonstige (Kapital-)Maßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)
Date of status / date of effect
|28.07.2026
3. New total number of voting rights
|106,560,000
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Leo International Precision Health AG
|Am Klopferspitz 19
|82152 Planegg / Martinsried
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.liphag.com
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