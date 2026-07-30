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WKN: 549060 | ISIN: DE0005490601 | Ticker-Symbol: LEOW
Düsseldorf
30.07.26 | 09:22
19,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
LEO INTERNATIONAL PRECISION HEALTH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEO INTERNATIONAL PRECISION HEALTH AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 16:10 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Leo International Precision Health AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Leo International Precision Health AG: Total Voting Rights Announcement

Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30. Jul 2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer

Name Leo International Precision Health AG
Street address Am Klopferspitz 19
Postal code 82152
City Planegg / Martinsried
Country Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Sonstige (Kapital-)Maßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

Date of status / date of effect

28.07.2026

3. New total number of voting rights

106,560,000

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Leo International Precision Health AG
Am Klopferspitz 19
82152 Planegg / Martinsried
Germany
Internet https://www.liphag.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.