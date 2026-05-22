Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCID: SVTNF) (FSE: PR90) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") announces adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being filed pursuant to British Columbia Securities Commission Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51 - 933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Lodestar's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file Q1 and Q3 financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for so long as it continues to meet eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933.

Accordingly, the Company will not be filing its interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and associated MD&A. The Company will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended March 31 and September 30 in each financial year.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Gold Run Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298644

Source: Lodestar Metals Corp.