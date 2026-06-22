Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) -Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) (FSE: PR90) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Zacks Research to provide company-sponsored research coverage.

"Engaging Zacks Research strengthens our reach and sharpens how we communicate Lodestar's story to the market," said Lowell Kamin, President & CEO of Lodestar Metals. "With our maiden drill program now complete, we're entering a pivotal phase and look forward to delivering results as we advance Gold Run."

Zacks Research

Pursuant to the agreement, Zacks Research will prepare research coverage on the Company based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management, with the objective of assisting Lodestar in communicating its investment case to the investment community. In connection with the engagement, Zacks Research may also provide broader distribution of its research through its established investor audience and platforms. In exchange for its research services, Zacks will receive cash compensation in the amount of $30,000 USD for the services listed above. The services will be provided for a period of 12 months from engagement.

Zacks Research and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Zacks Research nor its principals, to the knowledge of the Company, hold any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of Lodestar.

Zacks Research is a leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. It is located 10 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1600,Chicago, IL 60606.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Gold Run Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302225

Source: Lodestar Metals Corp.