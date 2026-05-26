RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Clinch Resources' Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on May 28

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on May 28, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX:CLCH), a metallurgical coal ("met coal") producer with mining assets in West Virginia.

The exclusive event will feature Clinch Resources' CFO Brett Young and EVP Investor Relations Bobby Gaylor. Attendees will gain insights into Clinch Resources' strategy to transition into a near-term, low-cost metallurgical coal producer, leveraging its portfolio of fully permitted assets in the Central Appalachian basin. The Company is advancing toward initial production in 2026 from its Mine 8 underground operation and Lanes Branch surface mine, supported by existing infrastructure including a preparation plant and direct rail access, enabling a capital-efficient ramp-up to targeted annual production of over one million tons.

During the presentation, management will discuss Clinch's positioning within the lower quartile of the global cost curve, with estimated life-of-mine cash costs of approximately $90 per ton, as well as its exposure to favorable macroeconomic tailwinds driven by structural demand for metallurgical coal in global steel production. The Company will also highlight its scalable resource base of approximately 111 million tons, long-life reserve profile, and additional value drivers, including its interest in the JJ Resources project and exposure to rare earth element recovery and carbon solutions initiatives.

With a clear pathway to production, strong infrastructure advantages, and leverage to tightening global supply dynamics, Clinch Resources is positioned to generate meaningful free cash flow and deliver long-term value to shareholders as it executes on its development strategy.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/CLCH/89706551723

Questions can be pre-submitted to CLCH@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources Ltd. is a Tennessee-based metallurgical mining company with its corporate office located in Knoxville, Tennessee and operations in West Virginia. The Company will supply high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities both domestically and seaborn for critical global infrastructure. Clinch is currently opening its first two mines.

For more information:

Clinch Resources Ltd.:

Robert L. Gaylor

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations T: 865-310-2353

E: bgaylor@clinchresources.com

www.clinchresources.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

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CLCH@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-clinch-resources-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-and-qanda-1170545