Mining News Flash with Discovery Silver, Osisko Development and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
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Mining News Flash with Discovery Silver, Osisko Development and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Discovery Silver, Osisko Development und Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Discovery Silver, Osisko Development und Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
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|22:46
|Mining News Flash with Discovery Silver, Osisko Development and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Mining News Flash with Discovery Silver, Osisko Development and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
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|14.05.
|Transcript: Discovery Silver Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call
|14.05.
|Discovery Silver misses Q1 topline estimates
|14.05.
|Discovery Silver Corp.: Discovery Reports Solid Earnings and Cash Flow in Q1 2026
|25% INCREASE IN NET EARNINGS Net earnings $81.7M or $0.10/share vs $65.3M or $0.08/share in Q4 2025; Adjusted net earnings(1) of $82.7M or $0.10/share versus $113.5M or $0.14/share in Q4 2025 ($0.05/share...
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|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:46
|Mining News Flash with Discovery Silver, Osisko Development and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Mining News Flash with Discovery Silver, Osisko Development and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
► Artikel lesen
|22:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Discovery Silver, Osisko Development und Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Discovery Silver, Osisko Development und Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
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|09:35
|Osisko Development gibt den Abschluss einer Emission von Wandelanleihen mit einem Gesamtnominalbetrag von 225,0 Millionen US-Dollar und einem Zinssatz von 4,125 % bekannt
|- Opportunistische Kapitalbeschaffung, deren Nettoerlös voraussichtlich für die Entwicklung des Cariboo-Goldprojekts und allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke verwendet wird
- Ein...
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|Di
|Osisko Development Corp. - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|Di
|Osisko Development Corp.: Osisko Development Announces Closing of US$225.0 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 4.125% Convertible Senior Notes Offering
|Opportunistic capital raise with net proceeds expected to be used for the development of the Cariboo Gold Project and general corporate purposesA portion of net proceeds expected to be used to purchase...
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|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Discovery Silver, Osisko Development und Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Discovery Silver, Osisko Development und Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
► Artikel lesen
|22:46
|Mining News Flash with Discovery Silver, Osisko Development and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Mining News Flash with Discovery Silver, Osisko Development and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Neuer Potcast mit Substanz!: Rohstoff Insider: Wer Metalle und Minen-Aktien verstehen will muss hier einschalten!
|Mo
|Sierra Madre progresses Del Toro acquisition in Mexico: TSX-listed Sierra Madre Gold and Silver has been granted approval ...
|Mo
|SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD zeigt Stärke
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DISCOVERY SILVER CORP
|5,110
|-1,84 %
|OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP
|2,240
|-5,88 %
|SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD
|1,338
|-3,46 %