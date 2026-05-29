EQS-News: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

BOS Group reports Q1 2026 results amid continued challenging market environment



29.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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BOS Group reports Q1 2026 results amid continued challenging market environment Q1 2026 gross revenue amounted to EUR 169.4m (Q1 2025: EUR 206.3m) amid continued soft OEM production and FX headwinds

Adj. EBITDA reached EUR 9.5m, corresponding to an Adj. EBITDA margin of 5.6% (Q1 2025: EUR 18.1m; 8.8%)

Strong order intake of approximately EUR 210m supports medium-term visibility and underlines customer confidence in BOS's operational stability and competitiveness

Net leverage remained solid at 2.4x and comfortably within covenant limits Ostfildern (Germany), 29 May 2026 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS", "the Group"), a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, today published its Q1 2026 financial results. In Q1 2026, the Group generated gross revenue of EUR 169.4m (Q1 2025: EUR 206.3m), reflecting continued weak OEM production volumes, cautious customer call-off behaviour and adverse foreign exchange effects, particularly from USD and JPY translation. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 9.5m (Q1 2025: EUR 18.1m), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6% (Q1 2025: 8.8%). Reported EBITDA reached EUR 8.4m (Q1 2025: EUR 12.6m). Profitability was impacted by lower operating leverage in the continued soft market environment, while BOS maintained strict cost discipline and operational flexibility across its global footprint. Nevertheless, full compensation of the reduced value add (of EUR -13.5m) has not been achieved by cost savings initiatives within the Q1 2026. BOS remains focused on cost savings, disciplined working-capital management, liquidity preservation and organisational efficiency. The liquidity is stable in yoy comparison at EUR 34.6m (Q1 2025: EUR 37.8m). Net leverage according to the maintenance test is at 2.4x and thus comfortably below the covenant threshold of 3.75x. Order intake remained a clear positive highlight in Q1 2026. The Group recorded approximately EUR 210m in new customer nominations during the quarter, supported by sustained RFQ activity across core customer platforms. Management sees the improving pipeline quality as tangible evidence of customers' confidence in BOS's delivery performance, operational stability and competitive positioning. Outlook The automotive market environment remains volatile and characterised by cautious OEM production planning, softer demand patterns and continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. In particular, the industry is facing cost increases and supply chain risks due to the war in Middle East. The full Q1 2026 report is available online at: https://www.bos.de/en/investors/financial-publications/ About BOS Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain. Along its more than 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards. With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets. As of 31 March 2026, the BOS Group employed approximately 5,600 full-time equivalents (FTE). For more information, please visit www.bos.de . IR Contact Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de





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