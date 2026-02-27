EQS-News: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

BOS Group issues Q4 2025 results



27.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BOS Group issues Q4 2025 results Q4-25: Gross revenue of EUR 191.5m, adj. EBITDA margin at 9.3%

Gross revenue outlook (revised) for FY25 reached at EUR 771.8m

Adj. EBITDA margin outlook (revised) for FY25 exceeded at 7.1%

Financial stability and steady progress in improving structural efficiency strengthen status as a supplier of choice for top tier OEMs Ostfildern (Germany), 27 February 2026 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS", "the Group"), a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, publishes today the interim report for the fourth quarter confirming the developments outlined in the recent preliminary figures release. Therefore, the Group's gross revenue amounted to EUR 191.5m in Q4-25 and adjusted EBITDA to EUR 17.9m. The adjusted EBITDA margin thus reached 9.3%.

Order intake in Q4-25 significantly improved to EUR 340m, in line with management expectations. Overall, based on unaudited figures, the Group generated gross revenue of EUR 771.8m in FY25, corresponding to the lower end of the revised outlook range. The adjusted EBITDA margin slightly exceeded the upper end of the revised outlook range and amounted to 7.1%, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55.0m. Building on its proven track record, the Group is implementing additional measures to enhance structural efficiency and strengthen long-term resilience amid softer trading conditions. The Group's expectations for the fiscal year 2026 remain solid with a detailed forecast to be published together with the annual report later this year. BOS Group is looking forward to personal meetings with investors in Stockholm on March 19, 2026 at the Pareto Nordic Corporate Bond Conference. The full interim report for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 is available online at: https://www.bos.de/en/investors/financial-publications/ The audited financial report for fiscal year 2025 is due for publishing on April 30th 2026.



About BOS Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain. Along its 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards. With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets. As of December 31, 2025, the Group employed approximately 5,800 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bos.de .



IR Contact



Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de



27.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News