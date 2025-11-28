EQS-News: BOS GmbH & Co. KG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
BOS Group issues Q3 2025 results
Ostfildern (Germany), 28 November 2025 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS", "the Group"), a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, publishes today its figures for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025.
Despite significant progress made through the company's strategic development and ongoing focus on cost efficiency, persistent top-line pressure due to cautious customer call-offs leads to a revised outlook in 2025. The company now expects gross revenue below previous year's level of EUR 770-780m and an adjusted EBITDA below guidance in the range of 6-7% of Gross Revenue.
The complete Interim Report for the third quarter 2025 is available online at: www.bos.de/en/investors/financial-publications
About BOS
Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain.
Along its 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards.
With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets.
As of September 30, 2025, the Group employed approximately 6,100 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.bos.de.
IR Contact
Philipp Sander
BOS GmbH & Co. KG
Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2
73760 Ostfildern
GERMANY
E-Mail: ir@bos.de
