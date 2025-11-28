EQS-News: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

BOS Group issues Q3 2025 results Gross revenue of EUR 580.4m achieved in 9M 2025 (PY: EUR 629.0m), reflecting soft market environment

Stable adj. EBITDA Margin at 7% in 9M 2025 (PY: 8%) demonstrates effectiveness of efficiency measures

Gross revenue of EUR 176.8m in Q3 2025, adj. EBITDA Q3 margin of 4% Ostfildern (Germany), 28 November 2025 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS", "the Group"), a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, publishes today its figures for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025.



In a continuously challenging market environment, the Group generated a gross revenue of EUR 580.4m in the first nine months of 2025 (PY: EUR 629.0m). In the third quarter, gross revenue reached EUR 176.8m (PY: EUR 203.2m). Adjusted EBITDA came in at EUR 39.6m for the first nine months of 2025 (PY: EUR 49.1m) and at EUR 6.4m in the third quarter 2025 (PY: EUR 15.3m). Accordingly, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the first nine months was at 7% (PY: 8%) and reached 4% in the third quarter 2025 (PY: 8%).



Outlook



The Group continues to be a reliable and highly regarded supplier of choice for many top-tier OEMs. The local-for-local production footprint maximizes the capacity to deliver highest quality products and respond flexibly to customer requirements. This setup also bolsters the company's proven resilience to eventual FX effects and supply chain volatility which is appreciated by BOS' customers.



Andreas Huck, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of BOS, comments on the expected business development: "Automotive suppliers must adapt quickly to the current high-pressure industry conditions. At BOS, our transformation is already at a very advanced stage, having reached clearly defined milestones like the successful refinancing earlier this year. Thanks to our financial solidity combined with strict capital discipline and our asset-light business setup, we are confident in our ability to effectively navigate this tense market environment."



Despite significant progress made through the company's strategic development and ongoing focus on cost efficiency, persistent top-line pressure due to cautious customer call-offs leads to a revised outlook in 2025. The company now expects gross revenue below previous year's level of EUR 770-780m and an adjusted EBITDA below guidance in the range of 6-7% of Gross Revenue.



The complete Interim Report for the third quarter 2025 is available online at: www.bos.de/en/investors/financial-publications





About BOS



Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain.



Along its 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards.



With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets.



As of September 30, 2025, the Group employed approximately 6,100 people worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.bos.de .





IR Contact



Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de



