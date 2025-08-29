EQS-News: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

BOS Group issues Q2 2025 results



29.08.2025

BOS Group issues Q2 2025 results

Gross revenue of EUR 197.3m, reflecting FX effects and declining discontinued business (down 7.2 % year-on-year)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin slightly improved to 7.7 % year-on-year

Ostfildern (Germany), 29 August 2025 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS", "the Group"), a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, publishes today its figures for the second quarter and the first six months of 2025.

Against the backdrop of a challenging market environment, the Group generated a gross revenue of EUR 197.3m in the second quarter 2025, a 7.2 % decrease compared to PY figures (EUR 212.6m). The adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 15.1m in Q2 2025 (Q2 2024: EUR 15.8m).

Nordic Bond Refinancing

In June 2025 BOS GmbH & Co. KG issued a Nordic Bond (ISIN: NO0013515759) with a volume of EUR 150 million and a maturity of four years, which is listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Find all available information online at: www.bos.de/en/investors/bond

The complete Interim Report for the second quarter 2025 is available online at: www.bos.de/en/investors/financial-publications





About BOS

Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain.



Along its 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards.



With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets.



As of June 30, 2025, the Group employed approximately 6,250 people worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.bos.de .





IR Contact



Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de

Telephone: +49 711 93601110 / +49 711 93601112

