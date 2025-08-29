EQS-News: BOS GmbH & Co. KG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
BOS Group issues Q2 2025 results
Ostfildern (Germany), 29 August 2025 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS", "the Group"), a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, publishes today its figures for the second quarter and the first six months of 2025.
Against the backdrop of a challenging market environment, the Group generated a gross revenue of EUR 197.3m in the second quarter 2025, a 7.2 % decrease compared to PY figures (EUR 212.6m). The adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 15.1m in Q2 2025 (Q2 2024: EUR 15.8m).
Nordic Bond Refinancing
In June 2025 BOS GmbH & Co. KG issued a Nordic Bond (ISIN: NO0013515759) with a volume of EUR 150 million and a maturity of four years, which is listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Find all available information online at: www.bos.de/en/investors/bond
The complete Interim Report for the second quarter 2025 is available online at: www.bos.de/en/investors/financial-publications
Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain.
