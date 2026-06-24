EQS-News: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Bond/Regulatory Admission

BOS GmbH & Co. KG: Admission of bonds to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange



24.06.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BOS GmbH & Co. KG: Admission of bonds to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Ostfildern (Germany), 24 June 2026 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS") issued senior secured bonds in an aggregate amount of EUR 150,000,000 (the "Bonds") (ISIN:NO0013515XXX) on 25 June 2025. The application for admission to trading of the Bonds on a regulated market has been made in accordance with the Bond terms.

For this purpose, BOS prepared a listing prospectus, which has been approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). The Bonds have been admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) as of today.

The listing of the Bonds is available on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website: https://www.luxse.com/security/NO0013515XXX/534057

The prospectus is available on the company's website: https://www.bos.de/app/uploads/2026/06/BOS-GmbH-Co.-KG-Nordic-Bond-Prospectus-24-June-2026.pdf

About BOS

Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain.

Along its 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards.

With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets.

As of 31 March 2026, the BOS Group employed approximately 5,600 full-time equivalents (FTE).

For more information, please visit www.bos.de .

IR Contact

Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de