EQS-News: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

BOS Group publishes Annual Report 2025 and forecast 2026



21.04.2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BOS Group publishes Annual Report 2025 and forecast 2026 FY25 gross revenue reached EUR 771.8m (PY: EUR 830.9m), in line with previously published preliminary figures and the revised outlook

Adj. EBITDA margin of 7.1% exceeded the revised outlook; Adj. EBITDA amounted to EUR 54.7m

FY2026 Guidance: Gross revenue of EUR 710-735m and Adj. EBITDA margin in the range of 6-7% Ostfildern (Germany), 21 April 2026 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS", "the Group"), a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors, today confirmed its preliminary results for FY2025 with the publication of its Annual Report 2025. In FY2025, the Group generated gross revenue of EUR 771.8m (PY: EUR 830.9m), while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 7.1%, corresponding to adjusted EBITDA of EUR 54.7m (PY: EUR 66.7m). EBT amounted to EUR 2.8m. This reflects a solid operating performance in line with the revised outlook, while profitability slightly exceeding expectations. Outlook The Group expects FY2026 to remain demanding amid continued pressure in the automotive market and ongoing consolidation in the supplier landscape. The Group maintains comfortable covenant headroom and continues to implement efficiency and cost optimization measures, supporting a solid FY2026 outlook. The Group expects gross revenue in the range of EUR 710-735m and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6-7%. The continued strong order intake is confirming the positive expectations for the BOS Group. The full Annual Report 2025 is available online at: https://www.bos.de/en/investors/financial-publications/ About BOS Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain. Along its 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards. With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets. As of December 31, 2025, the Group employed approximately 5,800 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bos.de . IR Contact Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de



21.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News