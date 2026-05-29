RedChip Companies, Inc.: Foremost Clean Energy and BioVie Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (Nasdaq:FMST)(CSE:FAT) and BioVie, Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 30, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

FMST: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/fmst_access

BIVI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's recent high-grade uranium discovery at its Hatchet Lake project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. Barnard also highlights Foremost's strategic partnership with Denison Mines, which provides both technical expertise and financial support as the company advances its portfolio of 10 uranium properties spanning more than 330,000 acres. In addition, he outlines Foremost's positioning as a leveraged play on accelerating global demand for nuclear energy driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, and electrification trends, while also emphasizing the value potential of the company's lithium and gold assets in Manitoba. With multiple drill programs underway, discovery-ready targets across its portfolio, and continued exploration momentum, Foremost is positioned to capitalize on growing demand for critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.

Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's advancing clinical programs for bezisterim (NE3107), BioVie's first-in-class orally available small molecule designed to target neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, two key drivers of Parkinson's disease and Long COVID. Do highlights the completion of patient-facing activities in the company's Parkinson's trial and the completion of enrollment in its Long COVID study at Yale, with both data readouts expected by the end of summer or early fall. He also discusses bezisterim's potential to become the first new Parkinson's therapy in more than five decades and possibly the first treatment capable of slowing disease progression, while addressing the significant unmet medical need among millions suffering from Long COVID-related brain fog, fatigue, and cognitive impairment. With two near-term clinical catalysts, a differentiated therapeutic approach targeting inflammation-driven neurological disease, and multi-billion-dollar market opportunities across Parkinson's and Long COVID, BioVie is positioned for potentially transformative value creation.

FMST and BIVI are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST)(CSE:FAT)(WKN: A3DCC8) is a North American uranium and lithium exploration company strategically positioned to support the accelerating demand for reliable, carbon-free energy. As artificial intelligence, data centers, and electrification drive unprecedented growth in global power consumption, the expanding need for reliable nuclear baseload power creates a direct and critical imperative for the sustained exploration required to secure its uranium feedstock.

The Company holds an option from Denison to earn up to 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (except for the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost can earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. The Company employs a data-driven exploration strategy supported by extensive historic drilling and geophysical data across its portfolio, including programs completed by Denison providing a validated roadmap and competitive advantage for targeting high-potential, mineralized trends. To date, Foremost has completed geophysical surveys and multiple drill campaigns that have generated encouraging results and defined high-priority, discovery-ready targets for follow-up drilling.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development spanning 43,000+ acres in Manitoba, providing exposure to other critical materials essential in electrification and energy storage.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

Follow us or contact us on social media:

X: @fmstcleanenergy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremostcleanenergy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostCleanEnergy

About BioVie, Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Its lead candidate, bezisterim (NE3107), targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, which are believed to be key drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Bezisterim is also being studied for long COVID, where persistent inflammation is thought to underlie symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue.

In liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion of terlipressin treatment that has received FDA Orphan and Fast Track designations. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, and the Company plans to study BIV201 in a Phase 3 trial for the reduction of further decompensation in patients with cirrhosis and ascites. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/foremost-clean-energy-and-biovie-interviews-to-air-on-the-redchi-1171769