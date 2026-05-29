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WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188 | Ticker-Symbol: 86C
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 18:57
3,000 Euro
+1,01 % +0,030
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8852,92018:51
2,8802,92018:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 18:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Biotalys NV: Results of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Regulated information

Ghent, BELGIUM, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, held its ordinary shareholders' meeting today at 10:00 CEST at the Company's seat. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the meetings. All documents relating to the shareholders' meetings can be consulted on the website of the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: IR@biotalys.com

Attachments

  • Press Release Biotalys_Results AGM_29 May 2026
  • Persbericht Biotalys_Resultaten GAV_29 mei 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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