Biotalys NV: Biotalys Announces Retirement of Board Member Patrick Van Beneden

Ghent, BELGIUM, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Biotalys (Euronext: BTLS) an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, today announced that Patick Van Beneden will retire from Biotalys' Board of Directors, effective 30 June 2026.

Patrick Van Beneden has served as a non-executive director of Biotalys since its founding in 2013. He gained extensive experience in Life Sciences and AgTech through his career with Gimv, a leading European investment firm and one of the co-founders and key shareholders of Biotalys. Throughout his tenure, he has played an important role in guiding the company's strategic development, supporting its growth from an early-stage VIB spin-off into a publicly listed innovator in sustainable agriculture.

Simon Moroney, Chairman of the Board of Biotalys, said: "Patrick has been a valued member of the Biotalys Board since our earliest days in 2013. With his experience, insight, and commitment, he has supported Biotalys through key stages of its development and growth. On behalf of the Board, I sincerely thank him for his significant contributions and dedication over many years, and we wish him all the very best for the future."

The Board will continue to ensure strong governance and continuity following his departure while ensuring continued access to expertise and diversity.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: IR@biotalys.com

Important Notice

Biotalys, its business, prospects and financial position remain exposed and subject to risks and uncertainties. A description of and reference to these risks and uncertainties can be found in the annual report on the consolidated annual accounts published on the company's website.

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'aim', 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', "have the potential", 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. Biotalys' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.

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