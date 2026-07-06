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WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188 | Ticker-Symbol: 86C
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 17:07
3,085 Euro
+0,98 % +0,030
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0153,06522:15
3,0203,06021:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 18:10 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Biotalys NV: Biotalys Notice of Publication Half Year 2026 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Webcast and Conference Call to take place on Thursday, 20 August 2026 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 AM ET

Ghent, BELGIUM, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, today announces that it will publish its financial results and business highlights for the first half of 2026 on Thursday, 20 August 2026 at 07:00 CEST.

Webcast and Conference Call
In addition to the publication of its results, management will host a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A session, conducted in English. The webcast will be held on Thursday, 20 August 2026 at 15:00 CEST / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 AM ET and can be accessed via the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/akwx4keo.

To ask live questions to the management, please register for the conference call via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId80b38a1fd8c4138b1c5532c6fccc499.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the Biotalys investor website: https://www.biotalys.com/investors/financial-information.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: IR@biotalys.com

Attachments

  • Press Release_Biotalys_Notice of HY 2026 Results and Business Highlights_ENG
  • Persbericht_Biotalys kondigt publicatiedatum aan van financiële resultaten en bedrijfshoogtepunten HY2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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