Vaultz Capital Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

3 June 2026

Vaultz Capital plc

("Vaultz Capital", "Vaultz" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE: V3TC) announces that the employment of Eric Benz has been terminated with immediate effect and that he will cease to be a Director of the Company in accordance with the terms of his service contract. Charles Wood, who previously served as Non-executive Chair, has been appointed Executive Chair with immediate effect.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

ENDS

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