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WKN: A41BVK | ISIN: GB00BLR8T846 | Ticker-Symbol: VJ2
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 15:25
0,024 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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VAULTZ CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAULTZ CAPITAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vaultz Capital Plc - Board Changes

Vaultz Capital Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

3 June 2026

Vaultz Capital plc

("Vaultz Capital", "Vaultz" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE: V3TC) announces that the employment of Eric Benz has been terminated with immediate effect and that he will cease to be a Director of the Company in accordance with the terms of his service contract. Charles Wood, who previously served as Non-executive Chair, has been appointed Executive Chair with immediate effect.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Vaultz Capital plc

Charlie Wood

info@vaultzcapital.co.uk

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP(Corporate Adviser)

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Global Investment Strategy UK Limited(Broker)

Callum Hill

+44 (0)20 7048 9000

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)

Isabel de Salis / Susie Geliher

vaultz@stbridespartners.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.