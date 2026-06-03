Vaultz Capital Plc - Board Changes
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
3 June 2026
Vaultz Capital plc
("Vaultz Capital", "Vaultz" or the "Company")
Board Changes
Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE: V3TC) announces that the employment of Eric Benz has been terminated with immediate effect and that he will cease to be a Director of the Company in accordance with the terms of his service contract. Charles Wood, who previously served as Non-executive Chair, has been appointed Executive Chair with immediate effect.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
ENDS
For further information please contact:
Vaultz Capital plc
Charlie Wood
info@vaultzcapital.co.uk
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP(Corporate Adviser)
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Global Investment Strategy UK Limited(Broker)
Callum Hill
+44 (0)20 7048 9000
St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)
Isabel de Salis / Susie Geliher
vaultz@stbridespartners.co.uk