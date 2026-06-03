Product Reveal Took Place on June 2

Veth Propulsion by Twin Disc, a global leader in marine propulsion and maneuvering solutions, unveiled a new addition to its portfolio at Maritime Industry, a leading inland shipping tradeshow in the Netherlands, on June 2. Attendees experienced the debut firsthand.

The new product, Streamline-CRP, is a major step forward in contra-rotating propulsion technology. It was developed to meet the demand for higher efficiency, reduced emissions and better onboard comfort. It is purpose-built for passenger cruise vessels and ferries. Streamline-CRP delivers superior hydrodynamic performance, even in demanding, shallow-water conditions.

Streamline-CRP is a next-generation azimuth thruster. It builds on Veth Propulsion's long experience designing and making advanced propulsion systems.

"Customers across the marine industry are demanding solutions that deliver both performance and efficiency," said Bastiaan van Zuijlekom, Managing Director of Veth Propulsion. "Streamline-CRP responds directly to those needs by combining proven contra-rotating propeller technology of precise vessel control and optimal thrust in all directions along with reducing fuel consumption, minimizing noise and vibration, providing a smoother, more efficient operating experience."

Streamline-CRP is a fully integrated propulsion solution. It combines performance-enhancing features into one optimized system. Its redesigned gearbox uses combined push-pull technology to optimize flow and reduce resistance. The long, slender tail section reduces drag and improves hydrodynamic efficiency. Proven CRP technology gives balanced thrust for reliable propulsion. Optimized propeller hub caps also help reduce energy losses.

The new system is available in multiple configurations, including L-Drive, Z-Drive and compact integrated thruster solutions. This flexibility enables seamless integration across a wide range of vessel designs. The system offers a standard 4/5-blade setup with 5/6 or 6/7-blade options for application tuning. An integrated flange cover increases protection and creates a cleaner, lower-drag interface. These features refine flow, reduce noise and improve onboard comfort.

With its refined design, Streamline-CRP cuts fuel consumption by up to 7% in real-world use. This improvement lets operators run more efficiently and meet sustainability goals.

Veth Propulsion showcased Streamline-CRP at the June 2nd event. Attendees explored a 360-degree hologram display of the system. Attendees received a flyer with technical specifications that you can download here: https://bit.ly/4ueBtIC

"Veth Propulsion remains committed to delivering innovative propulsion technologies that improve performance while reducing operational impact," added van Zuijlekom. "Streamline-CRP sets a new benchmark for quiet, efficient marine propulsion and represents the next step forward for our customers and the industry."

About Veth Propulsion by Twin Disc

Veth Propulsion by Twin Disc delivers marine propulsion and maneuvering solutions. The company equips vessels worldwide, including inland, offshore and seagoing vessels. Based in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, Veth Propulsion specializes in azimuth thrusters, contra-rotating propeller systems, bow thrusters, control systems, and hybrid propulsion. These technologies boost vessel performance, efficiency, and sustainability. As part of Twin Disc, Inc., Veth Propulsion combines engineering expertise with a global support network to provide reliable, high-performance maritime solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603302966/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Benthe Maat

Marketing Officer

b.maat@veth.net