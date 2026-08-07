Twin Disc, Incorporated: Twin Disc Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 25% to $0.05 Per Share

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) today announced that the Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, up $0.01 from the prior quarter, an increase of 25%. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2026.

John H. Batten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin Disc, commented, "Raising our quarterly dividend by 25% underscores the confidence that our Board and management team have in the underlying strength of our business. This dividend increase is a direct reflection of our operational progress and commitment to delivering value to shareholders as we execute on our long-term strategy."

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, control systems, and braking systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, military and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com

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Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated