Le 2 juin/June 2026The common shares of Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on lithium and rare earth element exploration in Brazil. The Company's principal project is the Novo Cruzeiro Project, an early-stage exploration project located in Minas Gerais' Lithium Valley, and its portfolio also includes the Juazeiro Project in the Lower São Francisco Valley along the Bahia-Pernambuco border.__________________________Les actions ordinaires d'Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour la cotation sur la CSE.Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. est une société canadienne d'exploration minière, spécialisée dans l'exploration du lithium et des éléments de terres rares au Brésil. Le projet principal de la société est le projet Novo Cruzeiro, un projet d'exploration en phase initiale situé dans la vallée du lithium du Minas Gerais, et son portefeuille comprend également le projet Juazeiro dans la basse vallée du São Francisco, à la frontière Bahia-Pernambuco.Issuer/Émetteur: Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinairesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): ATLANV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/NonNumber of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 55 341 787Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 52 139 276CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/MinierCUSIP: 04916K 10 0ISIN: CA 04916K 10 0 3Boardlot/Quotité: 500Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDNListing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 3 juin/June 2026Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/AFiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 mai/MayTransfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of CanadaThe Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ATLA. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.