Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: ATLA) (FSE: 1CJ1) (WKN: A42CRT) (the "Company" or "Atlantico") announces a corporate update comprising the suspension of its previously announced digital marketing campaign, the resignation of Douglas L. Mason from the board of directors, and the grant of incentive stock options.

Marketing Program Update

The Company announces that the digital marketing campaign contemplated under its agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated June 19, 2026, and previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated June 26, 2026, has been suspended. Subject to CSE approval and completion of any required amendment or extension to the agreement, the Company currently expects activity under the engagement to resume on September 18, 2026.

Board and Audit Committee Update

The Company announces that Douglas L. Mason has resigned from the board of directors and as a member of the Audit Committee, effective July 28, 2026. The Board thanks Mr. Mason for his service and contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Board has appointed Sead Hamzagic, a director and the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, to serve on the Audit Committee on an interim basis. The Company intends to appoint an independent director to the Audit Committee within the period prescribed by applicable securities laws.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted an aggregate of 5,125,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to its rolling 10% stock option plan (the "Plan"), effective July 30, 2026. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.10 per share for a term of two years, expiring July 30, 2028. The Options vest immediately on the grant date and are subject to CSE approval, the terms of the Plan and applicable CSE policies.

About Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.

Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company built around a simple belief: a cleaner energy future needs critical minerals. The Company's flagship project is the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project, located in northeastern Minas Gerais, Brazil, within the region known as Brazil's Lithium Valley. Atlantico is advancing Novo Cruzeiro through disciplined technical work, transparent disclosure and responsible exploration, with a focus on creating long-term value for shareholders while contributing positively to the local communities and regions where the Company operates.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the expected resumption of activity under the Machai engagement on September 18, 2026, and the Company's intention to appoint an independent director to the Audit Committee within the period prescribed by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding receipt of any required CSE approval, completion of any required amendment or extension to the Machai agreement, the availability of service providers, compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies, and the Company's ability to complete the anticipated corporate actions on the expected timing. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes in the timing or scope of marketing activities, failure to obtain required CSE approval or complete any required amendment or extension to the Machai agreement, regulatory requirements, market conditions and the availability of qualified director candidates.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307362

Source: Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.