Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: ATLA) (FSE: 1CJ1) (WKN: A42CRT) (the "Company" or "Atlantico") highlights magnetic rare earth oxide ("MREO") ratios from its reported first-pass surface sampling campaign across the Company's 24,387-hectare flagship Novo Cruzeiro Project. The dataset included 231 total samples across rock-chip and stream-sediment sample types and outlines a circular thorium radiometric feature associated with bismuth, molybdenum and rare earth anomalies, providing Atlantico with a focused target for follow-up field evaluation.

High Magnetic Rare Earth Oxide Ratios Across Novo Cruzeiro's 240+ km² Project

Across the full reported dataset, MREO represented up to 38.7% of total rare earth oxides ("TREO") and averaged 21.5% of TREO in rock-chip samples, while MREO represented up to 27.0% of TREO and averaged 18.8% of TREO in stream-sediment samples.

Figure 1. Summary of MREO/TREO ratios from the reported first-pass rock-chip and stream-sediment sampling dataset at Atlantico's Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project.

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"What stands out to us is the scale and consistency of the early rare earth signal. Atlantico is exceptionally well positioned with a more than 240-square-kilometre contiguous mining claim package in Brazil's prolific Lithium Valley region. Seeing the magnetic rare earth component this strong in a first-pass sampling program suggests that magnetic rare earth enrichment may occur across multiple parts of the property, supporting continued systematic exploration," said Bonn Smith, President and CEO of Atlantico.

"When combined with the circular thorium radiometric feature and associated bismuth, molybdenum and rare earth anomalies, these results provide additional technical support for prioritizing follow-up exploration in the highest-priority areas of Novo Cruzeiro," Smith continued. "We believe the project is emerging as a highly compelling rare earth exploration opportunity."

Note: This release highlights selected information from Atlantico's filed NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 9, 2026 for the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project. It does not disclose new assay results, a mineral resource, a mineral reserve or an economic study.

Property-Wide Sampling for a Geochemical Read Across Novo Cruzeiro

The first-pass program was designed to give Atlantico a property-scale view of Novo Cruzeiro's geochemical signature. Stream-sediment samples were collected at a nominal density of approximately one sample every 1.45 km², using fine-grained stream sediments as natural composite samples of upstream catchment basins. Together with the rock-sample coverage, the program provides a broad early-stage screen for ranking drainage areas and guiding follow-up fieldwork.

Figure 2. Reported first-pass stream-sediment and rock-chip sample locations across the Novo Cruzeiro tenements, illustrating the property-wide scale of Atlantico's initial surface sampling program.

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Why MREO Ratios Matter

TREO indicates the total rare earth oxide signal in a sample. MREO as a percentage of TREO helps explain the composition of that signal, not only the total rare earth number. Magnetic rare earth oxides include neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium oxides, which are used in high-strength permanent magnets.

The elevated rare earth values and MREO ratios will help Atlantico evaluate whether parts of the project's weathered regolith and upstream catchments warrant follow-up assessment for possible ion-adsorption clay-style rare earth mineralization. Atlantico is using this composition context alongside the mapped thorium, bismuth, molybdenum and rare earth features to rank follow-up work.

Circular Thorium-Rare Earth Radiometric Target Supported by Bismuth and Molybdenum

Atlantico has also interpreted a circular thorium radiometric high associated with anomalous bismuth, molybdenum and rare earth elements. Together, these rare earth, thorium, bismuth and molybdenum features provide Atlantico with a focused target for the Company's next stage of field evaluation.

Figure 3. Thorium radiometric imagery and bismuth-molybdenum stream-sediment results highlighting the circular target area at Atlantico's Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project.

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Why the Circular Thorium-Rare Earth Target Matters

Several stream-sediment samples returned anomalous bismuth and molybdenum values, with the strongest zone highlighted by a dotted red circle in Figure 3. The same area coincides with a circular thorium radiometric high and rare earth anomalies. Because thorium is relatively immobile, the circular radiometric high provides a useful geological marker for follow-up field checking.

The feature is interpreted as a possible post-tectonic intrusive body and is considered a priority target for field follow-up. Importantly, rare earth anomalies are also reported in streams draining this feature, linking the thorium radiometric high and bismuth and molybdenum geochemistry directly to Atlantico's rare earth exploration focus.

Recommended Follow-Up Work

The Technical Report recommended first-phase follow-up work at Novo Cruzeiro, including field checking, mapping, prospecting and additional geochemical sampling around the thorium, bismuth and molybdenum anomaly and related drainage areas. The Technical Report also identified separate lithium pathfinder areas as part of Novo Cruzeiro's broader early-stage exploration pipeline. Atlantico intends to use these layers to guide systematic next-stage exploration work.

Early-Stage Project Disclosure

Novo Cruzeiro remains an early-stage exploration project with no historic drilling. Follow-up work recommended in the Technical Report includes additional sampling, mapping, geophysics and trenching to evaluate the targets discussed in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and technical information summarized in this news release is derived from the Company's filed National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Technical Report on the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium & REE Project, Early-Stage Exploration, Eastern Brazil Lithium Province, Minas Gerais, Brazil," dated February 9, 2026 (the "Technical Report") and readers are referred to that report for complete sampling and analytical procedures. No new analytical results are being reported in this news release.

Sampling methods, analytical procedures, laboratory protocols, and quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") measures applicable to the stream-sediment and rock-chip samples discussed herein are described in detail in the Technical Report. The QA/QC program included the use of industry-standard procedures considered appropriate for an early-stage regional exploration program, including laboratory quality control protocols and data verification by the Qualified Person.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has reviewed the geological interpretations and technical disclosure presented in this news release and has verified that they are consistent with the information contained in the Company's filed NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 9, 2026. Mr. Smith is not independent of the Company within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 due to his role as a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

About Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.

Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company built around a simple belief: a cleaner energy future needs critical minerals. The Company's flagship project is the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project, located in northeastern Minas Gerais, Brazil, within the region known as Brazil's Lithium Valley. Atlantico is advancing Novo Cruzeiro through disciplined technical work, transparent disclosure and responsible exploration, with a focus on creating long-term value for shareholders while contributing positively to the local communities and regions where the Company operates.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Technical Disclosure Caution

This news release summarizes selected information from the Technical Report on the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium & REE Project dated February 9, 2026. It should be read together with the full Technical Report. The information summarized herein does not constitute a mineral resource, mineral reserve, economic analysis or confirmation of economic mineralization. Additional exploration, sampling, analysis and technical review are required.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, follow-up work, target ranking, target concepts, field evaluation, geochemical sampling, mapping, prospecting, geophysics, trenching, technical review, the potential significance of rare earth oxide and magnetic rare earth oxide ratios, thorium radiometric features, bismuth, molybdenum and lithium pathfinder results, the Company's interpretation of exploration results and target architecture at Novo Cruzeiro, and the Company's objective of advancing Novo Cruzeiro through disciplined technical work and transparent disclosure.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, the ability to obtain required permits and approvals, continued access to the project area, the availability of qualified personnel and contractors, the reliability of historical and current technical information, and the Company's ability to complete planned exploration activities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to mineral exploration, early-stage project development, commodity prices, capital markets, permitting, environmental and regulatory matters, political and economic conditions in Brazil, title and access matters, technical interpretation, and the risk that future exploration may not result in the discovery or definition of mineral resources or mineral reserves.

No undue reliance should be placed on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.