Powerus and Swarmer Sign MOU to Explore Autonomous Swarming Integration

Companies to jointly evaluate Swarmer's vendor-agnostic coordination platform across Powerus air and maritime autonomous systems for defense, counter-drone, and critical-infrastructure missions

Powerus and Swarmer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore integrating Swarmer's coordination software with Powerus air and maritime autonomous systems.

The collaboration targets defense, counter-UAS, border security, and critical-infrastructure missions.

Powerus has previously announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA); the merger has not closed and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including effectiveness of a Form S-4 registration statement and regulatory approvals.





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as "Powerus," and Swarmer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWMR) ("Swarmer") today announced that the two companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") to explore the technical and operational feasibility of integrating Swarmer's vendor-agnostic swarming and coordination software with Powerus's unified autonomous systems architecture. The collaboration is exploratory and is intended to evaluate joint deployment concepts for defense, critical infrastructure protection, border security, and counter-drone missions.

Under the MOU, the companies intend to assess interoperability between Swarmer's multi-vehicle coordination platform and Powerus air and maritime platforms, mission systems, and U.S.-based manufacturing and integration resources. The MOU establishes a framework for good-faith technical exchanges, integration testing, and demonstration planning, and does not commit either company to any production, procurement, or financial obligation.

About the proposed collaboration

Within the exploratory scope of the MOU, the companies may evaluate, by mutual agreement:

interoperability between Swarmer's coordination platform and Powerus heavy-lift vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and tactical unmanned air systems developed through PowerAir, and unmanned surface and maritime systems developed through PowerSea;

coordinated multi-drone operations, including swarming, deconfliction, and distributed mission execution across heterogeneous unmanned systems;

candidate concepts of operation and demonstration scenarios for counter-UAS, interceptor coordination, and critical-infrastructure protection; and

manufacturing and integration feasibility, supported by Powerus's U.S.-based production base and strategic supplier network.





Any activity beyond this evaluation - including any commercial, development, licensing, or supply arrangement - would be addressed only in one or more separate definitive agreements, which the companies are under no obligation to enter into.

Powerus perspective

"I first met the Swarmer team during my time volunteering in Ukraine- the same experience that shaped the idea behind Powerus," said Brett Velicovich, President of Powerus. "Their software has been proven in more than 100,000 combat missions in one of the most demanding operational environments in the world. Exploring how it could work with our U.S.-built air and maritime platforms is exactly the kind of capability our customers are asking about."

Swarmer perspective

"We see a strong demand signal in the U.S. for combat-proven technology that has been deployed in Ukraine," said Alex Fink, President and U.S. CEO of Swarmer. "We look forward to partnering with Powerus to deliver reliable autonomous solutions across air, land, and sea. We have been highly impressed by the quality of Powerus' existing VTOL, first-person view (FPV), and unmanned surface vehicle (USV) platforms, and we are excited about the possibility of creating a suite of autonomous products that will allow the U.S. to dominate its adversaries across all domains."

About Powerus

Powerus (Autonomous Power Corporation) builds and scales unified autonomous systems designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments, with capabilities spanning heavy-lift platforms, autonomous air systems, autonomous maritime systems, mission systems, training and support, and U.S.-based manufacturing. Powerus operates through its subsidiaries, each a Powerus company. Powerus previously announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA); the merger has not closed and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 and applicable regulatory approvals. Learn more at power.us.

About Swarmer

Swarmer is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer's primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer is not a drone manufacturer and does not depend on any single platform, supplier or hardware lifecycle. Instead, Swarmer operates at the intelligence layer, developing autonomy, coordination and decision-making software that enables large numbers of low-cost unmanned systems to operate collectively as one coherent, resilient force. Swarmer's technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer's routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between Powerus and Swarmer; the anticipated scope, objectives, and potential benefits of the contemplated collaboration; the potential integration or interoperability of the companies' respective technologies and platforms; the possibility that the companies may enter into one or more definitive agreements; the anticipated capabilities, applications, or markets for any resulting offering; and the proposed merger between Powerus and Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. and its expected timing. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) the MOU establishes a framework for exploratory evaluation only, does not obligate either party to proceed with any transaction, and either party may decline to proceed at any time, for any reason or no reason, without liability; (ii) the risk that the parties do not enter into any definitive agreement and that no commercial relationship results from the MOU; (iii) the risk that integration of the parties' technologies proves technically or operationally infeasible, or does not meet performance, security, or customer requirements; (iv) the risk that anticipated benefits, applications, or markets do not materialize on the expected timeline or at all; (v) the risk that the proposed merger between Powerus and Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. is not completed on the expected timeline or at all, including the risk that the Form S-4 does not become effective or that required approvals are not obtained; (vi) competitive, regulatory, export-control, and government-procurement risks affecting the defense technology sector; and (vii) the other risks described in the filings of Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. and Swarmer, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In connection with the proposed merger, Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. has filed or will file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a proxy statement/prospectus. Investors and security holders are urged to read those materials when available because they contain important information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except as required by law, neither company undertakes any obligation to update them. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the transaction, AGH will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include an information statement and preliminary prospectus of AGH. After the registration statement is declared effective, AGH will mail to its stockholders a definitive information statement. Additionally, AGH expects to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the merger. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and joint information statement/prospectus when they become available (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the joint information statement/prospectus) because such documents will contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or at AGH's website at https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings.

Media and Investor Contacts

Powerus - Media: Escalate PR contact / press@power.us

Powerus - Investor Relations: Jason Assad / 678-570-6791

Swarmer - Media: media@swarmer.tech

Swarmer - IR: SWMR@gateway-grp.com